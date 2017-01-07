Caitlyn Jenner Reunites with Olympic Legends at Gold Meets Golden Event!

Caitlyn Jenner and fellow Olympic legends Nadia Comaneci and Greg Louganis have reunited for the first time since they made their Olympic debuts in 1976!

The former sports stars all attended the 2017 Gold Meets Golden event, held during Golden Globes Weekend, on Saturday morning (January 7) at Equinox Sports Club in West Los Angeles.

The event was also held to raise awareness for Los Angeles’ bid to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Other former Olympians in attendance included Simone Biles, Aly Raisman with football player boyfriend Colton Underwood, Danell Leyva, and married couple Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton.