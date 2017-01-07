Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 7:00 am

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After Mac Campaign Launch

Caitlyn Jenner keeps it casual while heading out of the grocery store on Thursday (January 5) in Malibu, Calif.

That same day, the 67-year-old reality star launched her latest campaign for MAC.

Caitlyn‘s new campaign included products for people of all races, ages and sexes.

In honor of the campaign, Caitlyn answered quick questions about her makeup preferences with MAC.

Check out her answers below…

Photos: AKM/GSI
