Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After Mac Campaign Launch

Caitlyn Jenner keeps it casual while heading out of the grocery store on Thursday (January 5) in Malibu, Calif.

That same day, the 67-year-old reality star launched her latest campaign for MAC.

Caitlyn‘s new campaign included products for people of all races, ages and sexes.

In honor of the campaign, Caitlyn answered quick questions about her makeup preferences with MAC.

Check out her answers below…

A video posted by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:33am PST

