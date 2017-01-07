Carrie Fisher's Brother Todd Explains Her Prozac Pill Urn

Carrie Fisher‘s younger brother Todd Fisher is opening up about the decision to hold her ashes in an urn designed as a giant Prozac pill.

The filmmaker was spotted holding the urn at Carrie and their mother Debbie Reynolds‘ joint funeral on Friday.

“Carrie‘s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd told Entertainment Tonight. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that,” he added. “It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

Todd also opened up about how the family is doing almost two weeks after the tragic losses.

“Everybody’s as settled as we can be, and we’re not going to go any further,” Todd said. “We’ll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all the family friends, but this was a private family service and we’re — it was fitting and it was beautiful.”