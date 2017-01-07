Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 5:31 pm

Daniel Craig Gets Caught in the New York City Snow Storm

Daniel Craig Gets Caught in the New York City Snow Storm

There is currently a big snow storm happening in New York City and Daniel Craig got caught in the middle of it while heading to work!

The 48-year-old actor was seen bundled up to keep warm in the chilly weather while heading to a performance of his play Othello on Saturday afternoon (January 7) in New York City.

Daniel is currently starring alongside David Oyelowo in the off-Broadway production of the Shakespeare play.

Next up for Daniel is the release of his heist movie Logan Lucky in October.
