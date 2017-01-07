Elisabeth Moss in Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' - Watch the Trailer!

Elisabeth Moss is starring in the upcoming Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale and the first trailer was just released!

The television series is based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. Also starring are Alexis Bledel, Orange is the New Black actresses Samira Wiley and Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, and Joseph Fiennes.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the “story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.”

The series debuts on April 26 on Hulu!



The Handmaid’s Tale First-Look Teaser