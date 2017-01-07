Top Stories
Sat, 07 January 2017 at 7:46 pm

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Bring 'La La Land' to the BAFTA Tea Party

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling pose for pictures as they arrive at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 7) at the Four Season Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress wore a pretty caramel-colored dress as her La La Land co-star looked sleek in dark gray suit over a black polo shirt.

Emma and Ryan were joined on at the party by their La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

La La Land has been nominated for seven Golden Globes including Best Actor, Actress, and Director for a Musical or Comedy.

Photos: Getty
