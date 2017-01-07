Fifth Harmony Found an Unexpected Replacement For Camila Cabello

Has Fifth Harmony already found a replacement for Camila Cabello?

It looks like they’re ready for a new memeber…as long as it’s Ellen Degeneres!

The talk show host took to her Twitter to share a funny image where she’s photoshopped into their latest group picture!

“Looks like itβs just us now,” Ellen captioned the image.

Fifth Harmony quickly replied, “You and your tracksuit are late for rehearsals… where you at, girl? πβ€

Camila even got in on the fun, writing, “Man!! replaced so soon!! Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway…. ππππβ€”

We’re glad the girls are all joking about the split now. Check out the hilarious photo below…