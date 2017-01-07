Fifth Harmony Found an Unexpected Replacement For Camila Cabello
Has Fifth Harmony already found a replacement for Camila Cabello?
It looks like they’re ready for a new memeber…as long as it’s Ellen Degeneres!
The talk show host took to her Twitter to share a funny image where she’s photoshopped into their latest group picture!
“Looks like itβs just us now,” Ellen captioned the image.
Fifth Harmony quickly replied, “You and your tracksuit are late for rehearsals… where you at, girl? πβ€
Camila even got in on the fun, writing, “Man!! replaced so soon!! Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway…. ππππβ€”
We’re glad the girls are all joking about the split now. Check out the hilarious photo below…
Looks like itβs just us now. pic.twitter.com/JFGOuX40zU
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 7, 2017