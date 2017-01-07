Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017

'Game of Thrones' Stars Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Stun at BAFTA Tea Party

Sophie Turner goes rocker chic as she arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 7) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress was joined at the event by her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams along with boyfriend Joe Jonas (not pictured).

Other guests included Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Charlie Heaton.

Hailee Steinfeld and Lucas Jade Zumann were also spotted on the red carpet.

FYI: Hailee is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

