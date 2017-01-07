Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 1:56 pm

'Golden Girls' Is Heading to Hulu for Streaming Debut!

This is amazing news for fans of Golden Girls – the show will finally be making its streaming debut on Hulu!

The series will be available starting on February 13, which happens to be Galentine’s Day. Such a perfect day for a binge watch of this show.

“This marks the first time that the complete library of one of the most popular sitcoms will be available to stream all in one place — on Hulu,” an exec from Hulu said in a statement (via THR).

Other shows that will be heading to Netflix are Desperate Housewives, Private Practice, Black-ish, and more!
