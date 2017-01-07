Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 4:35 pm

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will be handed out this weekend and we’re taking a moment to predict who we think will take home the awards!

We are expecting the big winner of the night to be La La Land with six awards, including a sweep in the “musical or comedy” categories.

Some other winners that you can expect include Natalie Portman and Casey Affleck for their work in the films Jackie and Manchester By the Sea.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on Sunday night (January 8) at 8/7c on NBC. We will be kicking off coverage on the site at around 6pm!

Click through the slideshow to get our predictions on the winners…

