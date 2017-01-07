Jake Gyllenhaal Continues His Vacation With Some Snorkeling!

Jake Gyllenhaal is continuing to show off his hot body during a relaxing vacation in St. Barts with longtime friend Greta Caruso!

The 36-year-old Nocturnal Animals was spotted walking along the beach and going snorkeling with Greta on Friday (January 6) on the island in the French West Indies.

Jake has been on vacation for over a week and a half now and we’ve been treated to so many hot shirtless photos, and we definitely are not complaining!

Nocturnal Animals is nominated for three Golden Globes this weekend – Best Director and Best Screenplay for Tom Ford and Best Supporting Actor for Aaron Taylor-Johnson.