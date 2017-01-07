Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 5:20 am

Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union & Michelle Monaghan Step Out at 'Sleepless' Premiere

Jamie Foxx is getting ready for the debut of his upcoming film Sleepless!

The 49-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Gabrielle Union and Michelle Monaghan as they walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Thursday (January 5) at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 in Los Angeles.

The film follows a cop with a connection to the criminal underworld who must scour a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son.

Sleepless is set to hit theaters on January 13th.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Thakoon dress as well as Kavant and Sharart and Mimi So jewelry.

