Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 2:20 am

Jeff Bridges Gets Support From Chris Pine at Hollywood Hand Print Ceremony

Jeff Bridges Gets Support From Chris Pine at Hollywood Hand Print Ceremony

Jeff Bridges just received a huge honor in Hollywood!

The 67-year-old actor took part in TCL Chinese Theater’s hand and footprint ceremony on Friday (January 6) outside of the famed theater in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Jeff received support from friends and family including his wife Susan Geston and his co-stars Sharon Stone and Chris Pine.

“He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty. Even within the business actors are fangirling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself,” Chris said during the event.

He added, “Jeff just breathes love. He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold.”

10+ pictures inside from Jeff Bridges‘ hand print ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 01
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 02
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 03
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 04
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 05
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 06
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 07
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 08
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 09
jeff bridges gets support from chris pine at handprint ceremony 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges, Sharon Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here