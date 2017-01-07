Jeff Bridges Gets Support From Chris Pine at Hollywood Hand Print Ceremony

Jeff Bridges just received a huge honor in Hollywood!

The 67-year-old actor took part in TCL Chinese Theater’s hand and footprint ceremony on Friday (January 6) outside of the famed theater in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Jeff received support from friends and family including his wife Susan Geston and his co-stars Sharon Stone and Chris Pine.

“He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty. Even within the business actors are fangirling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself,” Chris said during the event.

He added, “Jeff just breathes love. He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold.”

