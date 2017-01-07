Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 12:12 am

Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Jennifer Lopez has the ultimate gym buddy – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

The duo both hit up the same gym on Friday (January 6) and decided to snap a photo together after their workout.

“Just a couple of gym rats gettin’ it in!! @therock thanks for the love and for all the positive energy and inspiration you put out into the world!! #hardworkwins #youcantstopwhatwontstop #erryday,” Jennifer captioned their selfiew on her Instagram.

Later that day, Jennifer was also spotting getting some shopping done at Barneys with her BFF Leah Remini.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez shopping…
Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, The Rock

