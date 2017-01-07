Top Stories
Sat, 07 January 2017 at 9:00 pm

Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, & Diego Luna Work Their Charm at BAFTA Tea Party

Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, & Diego Luna Work Their Charm at BAFTA Tea Party

Hot guy alert!

Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, and Diego Luna were just some of male celebs who were looking sharp at the BAFTA Tea Party held at Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills on Saturday (January 7) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Tambor, his wife Kasia Ostlun, Keegan-Michael Key, and his wife Cynthia Blaise.

Justin‘s “Cant Stop the Feeling” from the Trolls soundtrack is up for Best Original Song, Motion Picture, at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards tomorrow.

Andrew, Viggo, and Joel are all nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Hacksaw Ridge, Captain Fantastic, and Loving, respectively.

See what the rest of the guys are nominated for here.

15+ pictures inside of Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Diego Luna, and more at the event…

Credit: Phillip Faraone; Photos: Getty
