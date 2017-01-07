Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Secretly Filmed Her Dancing

Kate Beckinsale has a great relationship with her daughter Lily and one thing that they bonded over was dancing to YouTube videos!

The 43-year-old Love & Friendship actress says that Lily has some ammo on her though as she secretly records her mom dancing.

“They’re really difficult. But oh my God, you can’t stop doing them. It’s like doing a triathlon, you spend about three hours doing it and you’re kind of exhausted afterwards,” Kate told People about dancing to the routines. “You have to do it as it’s happening in real time so you don’t get to practice. But she’s pretty good at it. We don’t have a large audience, fortunately. She meanly and secretly makes videos of it on her computer so it’s going to be there to ruin me.”

Pictured inside: Kate heading into JFK Airport after a day of press on Thursday (January 5) in New York City.