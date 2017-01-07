Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 3:53 pm

Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Secretly Filmed Her Dancing

Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Secretly Filmed Her Dancing

Kate Beckinsale has a great relationship with her daughter Lily and one thing that they bonded over was dancing to YouTube videos!

The 43-year-old Love & Friendship actress says that Lily has some ammo on her though as she secretly records her mom dancing.

“They’re really difficult. But oh my God, you can’t stop doing them. It’s like doing a triathlon, you spend about three hours doing it and you’re kind of exhausted afterwards,” Kate told People about dancing to the routines. “You have to do it as it’s happening in real time so you don’t get to practice. But she’s pretty good at it. We don’t have a large audience, fortunately. She meanly and secretly makes videos of it on her computer so it’s going to be there to ruin me.”

Pictured inside: Kate heading into JFK Airport after a day of press on Thursday (January 5) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 01
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 02
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 03
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 04
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 05
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 06
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 07
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 08
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 09
kate beckinsale daughter secretly filmed her dancing 10

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kate Beckinsale

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here