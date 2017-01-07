Sat, 07 January 2017 at 3:28 pm
Kim Kardashian's Return to Social Media Brings Huge Numbers
- Kim Kardashian‘s long awaited return to her social media pages is bringing big numbers – TMZ
- The Ft. Lauderdale airport shooter allegedly showed multiple warning signs before the attack – Radar
- Keke Palmer has revealed the last sneak peek for her book – Just Jared Jr
- Ryan Reynolds really wants to go to the Oscars – Lainey Gossip
- The final episode of The Kelly File showcases Megyn Kelly at her best – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet