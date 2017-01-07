Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 11:58 am

Kristin Chenoweth Adopts a New Dog - Meet Thunder!

Kristin Chenoweth Adopts a New Dog - Meet Thunder!

Kristin Chenoweth has added a new member to her family – meet her new dog Thunder!

The Tony and Emmy-winning actress lost her beloved dog Maddie last year and it looks like she’s ready to welcome some puppy love back into her life.

“And then God delivered #Thunder… Welcome to the Chenoweth family, Thunder!!! And THANK YOU to @SpotRescueDogs! #rescue #proudmama,” Kristin wrote on Twitter with photos of the adorable pet pooch.

Kristin of course named her new dog after her favorite basketball team, Oklahoma City Thunder.
