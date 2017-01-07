Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 3:17 pm

Lady Gaga Takes Fans Inside Super Bowl Rehearsals!

Lady Gaga Takes Fans Inside Super Bowl Rehearsals!

There is less than a month left until Lady Gaga takes the stage for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show and she’s working hard in rehearsals!

The 30-year-old singer just gave fans their first look from inside the rehearsal studio in a new Instagram post.

“30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga,” she captioned the below photo.

We can’t wait to find out what Gaga is performing for her set and we are excited to see the production value that is brought to the show. Make sure to watch on February 5!

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

