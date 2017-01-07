Lady Gaga Takes Fans Inside Super Bowl Rehearsals!

There is less than a month left until Lady Gaga takes the stage for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show and she’s working hard in rehearsals!

The 30-year-old singer just gave fans their first look from inside the rehearsal studio in a new Instagram post.

“30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga,” she captioned the below photo.

We can’t wait to find out what Gaga is performing for her set and we are excited to see the production value that is brought to the show. Make sure to watch on February 5!