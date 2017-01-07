Lily Collins & Sophie Turner Get Ready for Globes at CAA Party

Lily Collins is getting ready for her big weekend and she kicked it off at the CAA Pre-Golden Globes Party!

The 27-year-old actress was in attendance at the party held at Catch LA on Friday night (January 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Lily is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Rules Don’t Apply. Also at the party was Sophie Turner with boyfriend Joe Jonas. She’ll be at the Globes to support her series Game of Thrones.

Frieda Pinto and the upcoming co-stars of Before I Fall, Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage, were also spotted at the event.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Sophie is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress and an Edie Parker clutch. Zoey is wearing a kate spade new york leather jacket.