Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 3:01 pm

Lily Collins & Sophie Turner Get Ready for Globes at CAA Party

Lily Collins & Sophie Turner Get Ready for Globes at CAA Party

Lily Collins is getting ready for her big weekend and she kicked it off at the CAA Pre-Golden Globes Party!

The 27-year-old actress was in attendance at the party held at Catch LA on Friday night (January 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Lily is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Rules Don’t Apply. Also at the party was Sophie Turner with boyfriend Joe Jonas. She’ll be at the Globes to support her series Game of Thrones.

Frieda Pinto and the upcoming co-stars of Before I Fall, Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage, were also spotted at the event.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Sophie is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress and an Edie Parker clutch. Zoey is wearing a kate spade new york leather jacket.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 01
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 02
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 03
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 04
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 05
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 06
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 07
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 08
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 09
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 10
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 11
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 12
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 13
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 14
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 15
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 16
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 17
lily collins sophie turner get ready for the globes at caa party 18

Photos: AKM-GSI, BauerGriffinOnline
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Weekend, Freida Pinto, Halston Sage, Joe Jonas, Lily Collins, Sophie Turner, Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here