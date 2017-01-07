Lily Collins & Zoey Deutch Are It Girls at W Mag Luncheon

Lily Collins and Zoey Deutch pose for photos while attending W Magazine’s It Girls Luncheon held at A.O.C. on Saturday afternoon (January 7) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by fellow chic young stars like Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, model Chanel Iman, and social media influencer Amanda Steele.

This will be a big weekend for Lily as she is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Rules Don’t Apply!

FYI: Lily is wearing a Christian Dior Resort dress, Schutz shoes, and a Graziela Gems ring. Zoey is wearing a Rodarte dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Yara is wearing a Chanel jumpsuit and Chanel Fine Jewelry rings. Chanel is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

