Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 7:15 pm

Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Says 'She's All That' in Sweet Post!

Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Says 'She's All That' in Sweet Post!

Tom Ackerley has the sweetest thing to say about his new wife Margot Robbie!

The film director took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself and his new bride kissing with the caption, “She’s all that.”

Margot and Tom married in a private ceremony last month in New Zealand.

After the wedding, Margot confirmed the wedding by posting an adorable pic of her new ring.

Check out Tom‘s sweet post to Margot below!

A photo posted by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows) on

