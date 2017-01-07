Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Says 'She's All That' in Sweet Post!

Tom Ackerley has the sweetest thing to say about his new wife Margot Robbie!

The film director took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself and his new bride kissing with the caption, “She’s all that.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Margot and Tom married in a private ceremony last month in New Zealand.

After the wedding, Margot confirmed the wedding by posting an adorable pic of her new ring.

Check out Tom‘s sweet post to Margot below!