Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 6:53 pm

Michelle Monghan, Hugh Dancy, & Aaron Paul Bring 'The Path' to TCA 2017

Hugh Dancy, Michelle Monaghan, and Aaron Paul share a laugh while attending the Television Critics Association 2017 winter press tour on Saturday (January 7) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

The three actors hit the event to promote the upcoming second season of their hit Hulu show The Path.

While they were discussing the upcoming season, Aaron shared that the fan-favorite cult show will deal with a lot with faith in the upcoming episodes.

“I’ve always been fascinated with just religion in general,” Aaron said. “It creates answers to heavy questions (in order to) provide hope and guidance, which a lot of people need.”

The Path returns to Hulu on January 25.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Mary Katrantzou dress.

10+ pictures inside of the Michelle Monaghan, Hugh Dancy, and Aaron Paul at the event…
