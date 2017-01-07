Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 1:06 pm

New Couple Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Enjoy a Casual Day in Los Feliz

New Couple Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Enjoy a Casual Day in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were spotted enjoying a casual day out together on Friday afternoon (January 6) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress and the 26-year-old model were joined by another friend while grabbing lunch together.

Kristen and Stella have been spotted several times together after their relationship was revealed just a couple weeks ago.

Stella is a Victoria’s Secret Angel who recently walked in the brand’s fashion show. She was previously linked to Miley Cyrus.
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

