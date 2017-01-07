New Couple Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Enjoy a Casual Day in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were spotted enjoying a casual day out together on Friday afternoon (January 6) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress and the 26-year-old model were joined by another friend while grabbing lunch together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen and Stella have been spotted several times together after their relationship was revealed just a couple weeks ago.

Stella is a Victoria’s Secret Angel who recently walked in the brand’s fashion show. She was previously linked to Miley Cyrus.