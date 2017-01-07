Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 9:00 am

NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoffs Schedule 2017 - Find Out When & Where to Watch!

NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoffs Schedule 2017 - Find Out When & Where to Watch!

It’s Wild Card Weekend – aka the beginning of the NFL playoffs ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl!

This year, 8 teams will be competing over the course of Saturday (January 7) and Sunday (January 8) for 4 remaining spots. Those teams that win this weekend’s match-ups will go on to compete next weekend.

The ultimate goal, of course, is to be one of two teams competing in the Super Bowl on February 5.

This year, the four AFC teams are the Oakland Raiders, the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFC teams consist of the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks.

Click inside to find out the full playoff schedule…

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Date: Saturday (January 7)
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN/ABC

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

Date: Saturday (January 7)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday (January 8)
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday (January 8)
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
