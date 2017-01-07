Top Stories
Sat, 07 January 2017 at 6:42 pm

Nick Jonas Suits Up for Obamas' Star-Studded Final White House Party

We already knew Nick Jonas looks amazing in any kind of suit or tuxedo, but he just took it one step further.

The 24-year-old singer dressed his best to bid farewell to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as the couple hosted their final party at the White House on Friday (January 6).

Cell phones were not allowed inside the event, so celebs have been sharing photos and videos from their fun night from outside the White House.

“Straight off the plane to the White House…” Nick captioned the dapper Instagram photo of himself and his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker below.

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Note: Nick is wearing a turtleneck. Seriously, can a photo get any more dapper than that?

To see the rest of the stars we know showed up to the party, check out the guest list here.

Also pictured inside: Nick and Jonathan attending the Altec Lansing x Nick Jonas Exclusive CES 2017 Party at Marquee Las Vegas the night before.
