Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 3:50 am

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up at AACTA International Awards

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up at AACTA International Awards

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are all smiles during their night out at the AACTA International Awards!

The couple were joined at the event by fellow aussie Luke Hemsworth as well as Emma Stone, Mel Gibson, Dev Patel, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen.

During the ceremony, the Australian Academy honored Nicole with Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion, while they honored her co-star Dev with Best Supporting Actor.

Emma received the award for Best Lead actress for her role in La La Land, while the film itself took home Best Film.

FYI: Emma is wearing Gucci. Nicole is wearing Rochas. Isla is wearing Monique L’huillier.

10+ pictures insde from the AACTA International Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 01
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 02
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 03
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 04
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 05
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 06
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 07
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 08
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 09
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 10
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 11
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 12
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 13
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 14
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 15
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 16
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 17
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 18
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 19
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 20
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 21
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 22
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 23
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 24
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 25
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 26
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 27
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 28
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 29
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 30
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 31
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 32
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 33
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 34
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 35
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 36
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 37
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 38
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 39
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 40
nicole kidman keith urban aacta international awards 41

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dev Patel, Emma Stone, Isla Fisher, Keith Urban, Luke Hemsworth, Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Sacha Baron Cohen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here