Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up at AACTA International Awards

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are all smiles during their night out at the AACTA International Awards!

The couple were joined at the event by fellow aussie Luke Hemsworth as well as Emma Stone, Mel Gibson, Dev Patel, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen.

During the ceremony, the Australian Academy honored Nicole with Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion, while they honored her co-star Dev with Best Supporting Actor.

Emma received the award for Best Lead actress for her role in La La Land, while the film itself took home Best Film.

FYI: Emma is wearing Gucci. Nicole is wearing Rochas. Isla is wearing Monique L’huillier.

