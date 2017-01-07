Nicole Kidman & Matt Bomer Mingle with Athletes at Gold Meets Golden Event!

Nicole Kidman hosted a star-studded event during Golden Globes Weekend that brought together the entertainment and sports worlds into one room.

The Golden Globe nominated actress was joined by lots of stars at the Gold Meets Golden event held at Equinox Sports Club on Saturday (January 7) in West Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Matt Bomer, Aja Naomi King, Armie Hammer, Christian Slater, Cuba Gooding Jr., good friends Rumer Willis and Brian Justin Crum, and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The event was held to celebrate the Golden Globes and also promote Los Angeles’ bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.