Sat, 07 January 2017 at 12:20 pm

Obamas Host Star-Studded Final Party at White House

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted their final party at the White House on Friday (January 6) and they drew a star-studded crowd of guests who all wanted to say farewell to them.

While no official photographs have been released from the event, celebs have been posting about their fun night on social media. Cell phones were reportedly not allowed inside the event, so stars had to post photos and videos from outside the White House.

Among the guests were Bradley Cooper, George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep, and many more, according to ABC News.

Click inside to see the guest list…

Here is the full guest list that has been compiled so far!

La La Anthony
Sara Bareilles
Chance the Rapper
George and Amal Clooney
Broadway actor Gavin Creel
Bradley Cooper
Robert De Niro
Lena Dunham
Billy Eichner
Gloria Estefan
Jon Hamm
Tom Hanks
Steve Harvey
Nick Jonas
John Legend
George Lucas
Paul McCartney
Jay Pharoah
Tyler Perry
Al Roker
Kelly Rowland
Al Sharpton
Jordin Sparks
Steven Spielberg
Meryl Streep
Jason Sudeikis
Robin Lloyd Taylor
Chrissy Teigen
Jonathan Tucker
Usher
Wale
Rita Wilson
Anna Wintour
Stevie Wonder
