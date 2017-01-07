Obamas Host Star-Studded Final Party at White House

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted their final party at the White House on Friday (January 6) and they drew a star-studded crowd of guests who all wanted to say farewell to them.

While no official photographs have been released from the event, celebs have been posting about their fun night on social media. Cell phones were reportedly not allowed inside the event, so stars had to post photos and videos from outside the White House.

Among the guests were Bradley Cooper, George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep, and many more, according to ABC News.

Here is the full guest list that has been compiled so far!

La La Anthony

Sara Bareilles

Chance the Rapper

George and Amal Clooney

Broadway actor Gavin Creel

Bradley Cooper

Robert De Niro

Lena Dunham

Billy Eichner

Gloria Estefan

Jon Hamm

Tom Hanks

Steve Harvey

Nick Jonas

John Legend

George Lucas

Paul McCartney

Jay Pharoah

Tyler Perry

Al Roker

Kelly Rowland

Al Sharpton

Jordin Sparks

Steven Spielberg

Meryl Streep

Jason Sudeikis

Robin Lloyd Taylor

Chrissy Teigen

Jonathan Tucker

Usher

Wale

Rita Wilson

Anna Wintour

Stevie Wonder