Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises Fans for Undercover Lyft Video!

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest celeb to get behind the wheel for an installment of Undercover Lyft, in which stars wear a disguise while driving fans around town and eventually reveal their identity.

The 24-year-old New York Giants wide receiver had to wear a hat over his head to hide his signature hairstyle. Once he took it off, most of the fans figured out who he was!

Odell is the 10th star to make one of these videos. Other celebs include Demi Lovato, Rob Gronkowski, and DJ Khaled.

