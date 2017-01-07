Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 5:00 pm

Russell Wilson's Superstar Wife Ciara Is His Biggest Fan!

Russell Wilson's Superstar Wife Ciara Is His Biggest Fan!

Russell Wilson‘s wife, singer Ciara, has been his biggest fan all through the football season.

If you didn’t know, Russell is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, who are playing against the Detriot Lions in a wildcard playoff game in just a few hours.

Ciara, who is pregnant with their first child, has been supporting the Seahawks all season by repping Seahawks jerseys and gear.

Her first selfie of the New Year was in her Seahawks swag!

1st Selfie Of The #NewYear ☺️ ⛄️ #GoHawks

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Click inside to see more Seahawks selfies from Ciara

I Wuv This Guy ❤️

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Color Rushing. Go Hawks. Go Mr 3 ❤️

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Me and My Heart Beats ❤️

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Always Proud. No Matter What ❤️. #MCM

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

#Mood. Go Baby! #GoHawks 💚💙💚💙

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

