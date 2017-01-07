Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 6:44 pm

Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, & More Celebrate the Nominees of the Independent Spirit Awards!

Ruth Negga and Mahershala Ali hit the carpet to help celebrate the nominees of the upcoming 2017 Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (January 7) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance were Ruth‘s fellow Best Female Lead nominees Isabelle Huppert and Annette Bening.

Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes represented the cast of their film, which is set to receive the Robert Altman Award for outstanding ensemble cast.

Other attendees included Supporting Female nominee Molly Shannon, Male Lead nominee Viggo Mortensen, and Best Director nominees Pablo Larrain (Jackie), Jeff Nichols (Loving), and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Also at the event were Sterling K. Brown, Riz Ahmed, Issa Rae, Adam Scott, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, and director Ava DuVernay.

FYI: Ruth is wearing Stella Luna shoes. Mahershala is wearing a Montblanc timepiece. Sterling is wearing Kenneth Cole with a Movado watch. Brian is wearing H&M.

Photos: Getty
