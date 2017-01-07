Tom Brady Joins Instagram, Posts a Snow-Filled First Photo

Tom Brady is the latest star to join Instagram and he already has a ton of followers just minutes after launching his account.

The 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has been asking his Facebook fans for advice on which social media app he should join next and ultimately he decided on Instagram. His other choices were Snapchat, Twitter, and MySpace.

Tom took to Facebook Live to announce his decision and then he took to Instagram to share his first photo.

“You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming…” Tom captioned a photo of him standing in the snow.

