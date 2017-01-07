VIDEO: TI & Tiny Have Fun Family Dinner Amid Divorce Drama

TI and his wife Tiny may have filed for divorce late last month but it looks like they’re still enjoying each other’s company.

The longtime couple stepped out for dinner with their youngest child Heiress and looked like they were having a blast together.

Tiny took to her Instagram to share a video of the baby trying a lemon and having a totally different reaction than they expected!

“Daddy trying to teach @heiressdharris a lesson cause she wanna eat every damn thing! She showed him!! Lol #PHD #Lucky7,” Tiny captioned the video.

Check out the funny video below…