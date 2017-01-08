Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 12:00 pm

Aaron Rodgers & Girlfriend Olivia Munn Are Such a Cute Couple!

Aaron Rodgers & Girlfriend Olivia Munn Are Such a Cute Couple!

Olivia Munn and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers make such a cute couple!

The 36-year-old actress and 33-year-old Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Green Bay Packers have been dating since April of 2014.

When they first met, Olivia admitted she didn’t know he was a star football player!

“I said, ‘So what do you do?’ And he said, ‘Oh I play football.’” Olivia said while making an appearance on Conan back in 2015. “‘Cool. What college?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, no. I play professional.’ And I was like, ‘Cool, what position?’ ‘Quarterback.’ ‘Cool.’ Like that was kind of it not knowing that he’s like Super Bowl MVP or any of those things.

“All I saw was that he was like really attractive. I didn’t really care what he did. I was like you are such a big man!” Olivia added.

Since getting together, the pair have faced lots of engagement rumors.

Olivia and Aaron have adopted two dogs together – Chance and Frankie!

Be sure to tune into the Green Bay playoff game later today to see Aaron in action!

See photos of Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn on the red carpet…
