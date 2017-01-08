Aaron Taylor-Johnson Wins Best Supporting Actor at Golden Globes 2017

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the first winner of the night at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The 26-year-old actor won Best Supporting Actor for his work in the movie Nocturnal Animals at the show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Aaron was joined on the red carpet by his wife Sam. Also in attendance was his co-star Michael Shannon!

Aaron beat out Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali, Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges, Florence Foster Jenkins‘ Simon Helberg, and Lion‘s Dev Patel.

FYI: Aaron is wearing Tom Ford. Michael is wearing Burberry.