Sun, 08 January 2017 at 2:27 pm

Adele & Simon Konecki Grab Dinner With James Corden After Rumored Wedding

Adele & Simon Konecki Grab Dinner With James Corden After Rumored Wedding

Adele and longtime partner Simon Konecki had a double date with James Corden and his wife Julia Carey!

The cute couples were spotted heading out of Nobu together after dinner on Saturday night (January 7) in Malibu, Calif.

The outing comes just a few days after Adele and Simon were reported to have had a secret wedding.

Rumors began circulating after Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Although the couple has yet to respond to the reports, they have been together for five years and share a four-year-old son name Angelo.

10+ pictures inside of Adele and friends out to dinner…
Photos: AKM/GSI
Adele, James Corden, Julia Carey, Simon Konecki

