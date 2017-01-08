Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 2:56 am

Amber Heard, Jaime King, & Kristen Bell Glam Up for a Great Cause at Art of Elysium Gala 2017!

Amber Heard, Jaime King, & Kristen Bell Glam Up for a Great Cause at Art of Elysium Gala 2017!

Amber Heard, Jaime King, and Kristen Bell glam up while walking the red carpet at The Art of Elysium’s Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 7) at Red Studios in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event were Jaime‘s husband, director Kyle Newman, Louise Roe, Hannah Simone, Ali Larter, Radha Mitchell, and Alicia Witt.

Amber was the recipient of the Spirit of Elysium Award at last year’s gala!

FYI: Amber is wearing earrings by Nigaam and Established Jewelry, bracelets by Sara Weinstock, Rachel Katz Jewelry, Vita Fede Jewelry, and EF Collection, as well as rings by Rachel Katz Jewelry and EFFY Jewelry. Jaime is wearing an Altuzarra dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Sophia Webster clutch, Vhernier earrings, and a Tacori ring. Kristen is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress and a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Hannah is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

25+ pictures inside of the stars dressed up at the gala…

