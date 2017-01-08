Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:28 pm

Andrew Garfield Cleans Up Nicely For Golden Globes 2017

Andrew Garfield suits up in style at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor was joined by his Hacksaw Ridge co-stars Luke Bracey and Vince Vaughn, the latter of whom presented that evening.

The film is up for Best Drama against Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight.

FYI: Andrew is wearing Gucci. Luke is wearing Ralph Lauren.

