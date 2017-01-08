Andrew Garfield Cleans Up Nicely For Golden Globes 2017

Andrew Garfield suits up in style at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor was joined by his Hacksaw Ridge co-stars Luke Bracey and Vince Vaughn, the latter of whom presented that evening.

The film is up for Best Drama against Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight.

FYI: Andrew is wearing Gucci. Luke is wearing Ralph Lauren.

