Anna Kendrick is Gorgeous in Gray at Golden Globes 2017

Anna Kendrick goes for an off-the-shoulder look while arriving for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress and author, who is set to present this evening, wore a lovely Vionnet gown.

Anna showed off her gorgeous dress train on Instagram earlier in the day, captioning it, “🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫#Vionnet.” Check it out below!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!