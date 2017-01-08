Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 7:39 pm

Anna Kendrick is Gorgeous in Gray at Golden Globes 2017

Anna Kendrick is Gorgeous in Gray at Golden Globes 2017

Anna Kendrick goes for an off-the-shoulder look while arriving for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress and author, who is set to present this evening, wore a lovely Vionnet gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick

Anna showed off her gorgeous dress train on Instagram earlier in the day, captioning it, “🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫#Vionnet.” Check it out below!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
anna kendrick 2017 golden globes 01
anna kendrick 2017 golden globes 02
anna kendrick 2017 golden globes 03
anna kendrick 2017 golden globes 04
anna kendrick 2017 golden globes 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Anna Kendrick, Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here