Anne Hathaway Announces She is Taking a Break from Instagram & Facebook

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she will be distancing herself from her social media accounts for a while.

The 34-year-old actress – who recently wrapped filming for the highly anticipated Ocean’s Eight – made the announcement in her first (and only, so far) post of 2017.

“Hey all, Happy New Year!” Anne wrote along with an Instagram video of a single lit candle (below). “Let’s keep it positive, people.”

“I am grateful to 2016 for the birth of my son and all that has meant, for the lesson(s) that there are no guarantees and we should celebrate and delight in each other now and not later, and that within the greatest crisis always lay the path to achieving the greatest wisdom,” she went on.

Pictured: Anne arriving at JFK Airport from Los Angeles on Friday (January 6) in New York City.

“2016 was marked by many difficult moments and there were many corresponding reactions,” she added. “As we go into a new year full of new opportunities, please remember that anger is a depot and not the train, so don’t let it be your whole journey. Let’s all trust deeper and love freer and light the way the best we are able into 2017. Love … Light … Peace xx … PS- I wanted to let you know I am taking a pause from Instagram and Facebook. Until next we meet, 🙏.”