Ben Affleck Gets to Work on His Next Film Project
Ben Affleck looks tired as he arrives on set of a new film Friday morning (January 6) in Los Angeles.
The 44-year-old actor and director rocked a graying full beard as he arrived for his early morning call time.
Up next on Ben‘s film slate will be Justice League – where he will reprise his role as Batman.
The film is set to hit theaters in November of this year.
Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner running errands on Friday afternoon (January 6) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.