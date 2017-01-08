Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:00 am

Ben Affleck Gets to Work on His Next Film Project

Ben Affleck Gets to Work on His Next Film Project

Ben Affleck looks tired as he arrives on set of a new film Friday morning (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor and director rocked a graying full beard as he arrived for his early morning call time.

VIDEO: Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Would ‘Discourage’ His Kids from Acting

Up next on Ben‘s film slate will be Justice League – where he will reprise his role as Batman.

The film is set to hit theaters in November of this year.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner running errands on Friday afternoon (January 6) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
