Sun, 08 January 2017 at 4:24 pm

Blac Chyna Spills On Her Life With Baby Dream

Blac Chyna Spills On Her Life With Baby Dream

Blac Chyna is loving her life with one-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

While stepping out on the red carpet for the first time since giving birth, the 28-year-old reality star spilled on how she feels as a new mom.

“I feel confident. I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus,” she told E! News.

Chyna added that taking care of both Dream and her four-year-old son King hasn’t been a challenge.

“I feel like it comes natural. I feel like being pregnant obviously prepares you to be able to juggle everything…Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it’s really easy for me,” Chyna explained.
