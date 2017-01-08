Blac Chyna Takes A Break From Mommy Duties in Las Vegas

Blac Chyna steps out for her first big post-baby public appearance.

The 28-year-old reality star hit the red carpet at 10AK on Saturday evening (January 7) in Las Vegas.

While there, Chyna opened up about leaving baby Dream at home with Rob Kardashian.

“I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out,” Chyna told People. “It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far. If I was in Paris or New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”

She said of her post-baby fitness routine, “I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out. And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.”

