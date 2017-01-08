Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Are Hot Presenters at Golden Globes 2017!

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were two of the many presenters that hit the stage at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Brad made a surprise appearance to present a clip from the movie Moonlight, which he executive produced with his production company Plan B.

Leo was in attendance to present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama as he was the Best Actor winner at last year’s show.

FYI: Brad is wearing head-to-toe Tom Ford.