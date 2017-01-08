Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:28 pm

Brie Larson Brings Fiancé Alex Greenwald to Golden Globes 2017

Brie Larson Brings Fiancé Alex Greenwald to Golden Globes 2017

Brie Larson looks radiant in red at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 27-year-old actress was joined by her fiancé, musician Alex Greenwald, as they walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Although Brie isn’t nominated this year, she took home the coveted Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category for her role in Room in 2016.

FYI: Brie is wearing a Rodarte gown, Forevermark Diamonds jewelry, Roger Vivier shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
brie larson fiance alex greenawald golden globes 2017 01
brie larson fiance alex greenawald golden globes 2017 02
brie larson fiance alex greenawald golden globes 2017 03
brie larson fiance alex greenawald golden globes 2017 04
brie larson fiance alex greenawald golden globes 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson, Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here