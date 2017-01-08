Brie Larson Brings Fiancé Alex Greenwald to Golden Globes 2017

Brie Larson looks radiant in red at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 27-year-old actress was joined by her fiancé, musician Alex Greenwald, as they walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Although Brie isn’t nominated this year, she took home the coveted Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category for her role in Room in 2016.

FYI: Brie is wearing a Rodarte gown, Forevermark Diamonds jewelry, Roger Vivier shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

