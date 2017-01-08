Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 2:01 am

Camilla Belle Receives the Prestigious Spirit of Elysium Award at Art of Elysium Gala 2017!

Camilla Belle is the latest star to be honored with The Art of Elysium’s Spirit of Elysium Award and she was feted at the organization’s Heaven gala on Saturday (January 7) at Red Studios in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress received the award for her continued support and tireless volunteerism. James Franco, a previous recipient of the award and Camilla‘s co-star in the Art of Elysium’s movie The Mad Whale, was at the event to show his support!

James was seen mingling with the organization’s founder Jennifer Howell and co-chair Christine Chiu inside the event. Camilla met up with her pal, The A List founder Ashlee Margolis.

Other stars in attendance included Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kat Graham, Rumer Willis and sister Scout Willis, and Zelda Williams.

FYI: Camilla is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Sophia Webster shoes. James is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. Emmanuelle is wearing a Thai Nguyen Atelier dress.

