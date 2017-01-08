Carrie Underwood is Pretty in Pink at Golden Globes 2017

Carrie Underwood makes a statement in pale pink while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old country superstar is set to present this evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

“Happy birthday to my MD, my bass player, and of course, my friend of many years, @bassmmmbass ! You just keep getting better, buddy! I hope today is wonderful!” Carrie wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!