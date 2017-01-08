Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017

Carrie Underwood is Pretty in Pink at Golden Globes 2017

Carrie Underwood is Pretty in Pink at Golden Globes 2017

Carrie Underwood makes a statement in pale pink while arriving at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old country superstar is set to present this evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

“Happy birthday to my MD, my bass player, and of course, my friend of many years, @bassmmmbass ! You just keep getting better, buddy! I hope today is wonderful!” Carrie wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
