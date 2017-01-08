Chris Hemsworth's Ridiculously Cute Instagram About His Hot Golden Globes Date

Chris Hemsworth was tapped as a presenter for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, but he seems to be even more proud of his date, wife Elsa Pataky.

In a ridiculously cute Instagram, Chris declares his excitement for the evening: “Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date!”

Looks like the two were fashionably late! “We are late!!! Hold on!,” Elsa posted on her IG from the backseat of their limo.

Once they got the carpet, they looked calm, cool and totally adorable.

Chris wore a black and white Hugo Boss tux. Elsa glowed in a peekaboo lace Zuhair Murad gown, which had a small train.

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST