Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:20 pm

Chris Pine & Jeff Bridges Step Out at the Golden Globes 2017

Chris Pine & Jeff Bridges Step Out at the Golden Globes 2017

Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges suited up for the 2017 Golden Globes!

The two actors stepped out on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the show, Jeff was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Hell or High Water, although he did not win.

Meanwhile, Chris took to the stage during the ceremony to present an award.

FYI: Chris is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani tuxedo, Cartier studs and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 01
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 02
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 03
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 04
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 05
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 06
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 07
chris pine jeff bridges golden globes 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Chris Pine, Golden Globes, Jeff Bridges

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here