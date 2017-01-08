Chris Pine & Jeff Bridges Step Out at the Golden Globes 2017

Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges suited up for the 2017 Golden Globes!

The two actors stepped out on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the show, Jeff was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Hell or High Water, although he did not win.

Meanwhile, Chris took to the stage during the ceremony to present an award.

FYI: Chris is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani tuxedo, Cartier studs and Christian Louboutin shoes.

